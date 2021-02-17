FOR WEB

Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band in Burns Lake calls for a special band meeting

A special band meeting was held on Feb. 14 for the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band.

The meeting was called to address several grievances of band members. Of the several matters that were to be discussed, some were around council and chief’s responsibilities, while some others were to get an update on all meetings convened till date by the council and chief. The band meeting was also called to get an update on Nee Tahi Buhn’s ongoing negotiations with the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Indigenous Services Canada and on the band’s finances.

A highlight for the meeting however was the call to remove the chief and council. According to the meeting agenda, “advancing removal of the chief and council, given unanimity from Band members present, via signed petition of electors, for failure to uphold Nee Tahi Buhn sworn Oath of Office,” was one of the matters to be dealt with during the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was being called by the members who have been under-represented by chief and council.

At the time of going to press, no concrete answers were given to Lakes District News over the call for the removal of the chief and the council by any members of the band.

