Neglected horses seized from B.C. property after cruelty investigation

  • Jan. 28, 2019 10:52 a.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA is looking for help to provide care and new homes for 27 neglected horses that were seized in a cruelty investigation last month.

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were rescued from a Langley property suffering lack of nutrition, lice infestation, overgrown hooves, rainscald from inadequate shelter and lack of access to water.

According the the BC SCPA news release, the horses were living in unsanitary and muddy pastures with hazardous objects.

For the past six weeks, BC SPCA staff and volunteers have worked to provide initial medical care and help while legal custody was being resolved.

The SPCA now has full legal ownership of the animals, and is moving forward to find homes for the horses.

“These horses have been through a lot,” said SPCA Const. Eileen Drever. “Some have emotional and physical scars that will take time to heal.”

Drever said the horses have won a place in the hearts of the staff caring for them.

“One of the oldest horses rescued, Thor, has been through so much and yet he is such a sweet, gentle boy. It is so wonderful to see these beautiful animals overcoming their challenges and getting better each day.”

The cost of the 27 horses and their medical care to date has exceeding $30,000.

The BC SCPA is continuing to investigate the case.

For adoption information, call: 604-574-1171.

