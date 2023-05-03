Neighbour says cleanup should occur before triplex ruling in Burns Lake

The public weighed in on a proposal to turn a two-suite house into a three-suite house.

The property is a family home at 122 7th Ave. It had been a single-family dwelling since its construction, then took on renters in the basement, and then added a third rental pod in the basement. The new homeowner, Joe Bergen, purchased the house and found it was already in this state of use. He wanted to bring the property into compliance with zoning rules and so asked the Village of Burns Lake to consider allowing the three living spaces.

The village already investigated the property for technical issues, leading up to the public hearing. It was found to be acceptable by the various departments involved.

That left only the general public to present any dissenting views, and one was presented. It was a written submission from a Jason Llewellyn.

On one hand, only one submission might be considered an underwhelming response. On the other hand, if 100 per cent of respondents are not in favour of the development, as presented, it packs weight, especially when it is presented in letter form with reasonable arguments easy to verify.

“Its maintenance has been largely ignored since the two illegally constructed suites were added several years ago,” said the letter writer, Jason Llewellyn. “The parking used to be at the rear of the building; when it became an illegal triplex, renters began parking on the front lawn. The remaining lawn has been abandoned, is never cut, and the building and fencing are in serious disrepair. I support increased housing choice in residential neighbourhoods, however, these changes should occur in a responsible manner and steps should be taken to protect the character of existing neighbourhoods. I respectfully ask that council consider the adoption of a Standards of Maintenance bylaw, or Good Neighbour bylaw as they are sometimes called.”

Llewellyn furthermore added that the proposed acceptance of the third suite be deferred until the existing landscaping and repair issues are fixed.

Weight might be considered greater when it directly, as an eyewitness account, refutes some of the village’s own report on the matter. The pre-hearing document said there was “ample parking” but that is apparently not the case, or else it isn’t being used correctly.

Mayor and council voted in favour of accepting the new zoning application

Letter writer Llewellyn’s supported the proposal in principle, with the worry that the public would be left unprotected from negligent neighbours.

Village council has until their next public meeting, scheduled for May 16, to think over any solutions. They have already given all required readings of the bylaw to allow the three suite proposal. The next meeting they can give final approval. They can also, at any time, begin the process of introducing a so-called Good Neighbour bylaw, if that is what they wish.

Village chief administrative officer Sheryl Worthing said there were already ways for any neighbour anywhere to bring forward concerns such as what Llewellyn has.

“The unsightly property can be dealt with through a bylaw we already have in place,” Worthing told Lakes District News. “If we receive an official complaint about it, we will deal with that separate from the zoning and Official Community Plan amendment.”