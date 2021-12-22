New bridge could be coming to Burns Lake

The proposed site of the new bridge is located approximately 10 km east of downtown Burns Lake. (RDBN photo/Lakes District News)

At a board meeting on Dec. 16, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members approved a motion to work with the Burns Lake Community Forest (Bl Comfor) to explore options for the establishment of a new permanent bridge.

The proposed location of the bridge is at the narrowest part of Burns Lake [the narrows], which is about 10 km east of town.

The bridge was initially proposed by BL Comfor as part of a Forest Stewardship Plan amendment within its K1A license areas, which would implement landscape fire mitigation efforts in the area. It was included in the proposal as a temporary access point from the Highway 16 to the area south of the lake to facilitate harvesting.

It was indicated by the BL Comfor to RDBN staff that the temporary lake crossing will be finalized in the coming months, and the access over the narrows is planned to be put in place by the late-summer of 2022.

This caught the eye of the RDBN, as the area is considered to have high recreation values and potential for trail development, however, access to the area is very limited.

This prompted RDBN staff to make the recommendation to the board that they work with BL Comfor to explore options for the establishment of a the bridge that will offer permanent pedestrian access to the south shore of Burns Lake to facilitate future trail and recreational development.

“This area on the south side of Burns Lake has a ton of recreational potential, and access has been the main reason that potential hasn’t been realized, so I fully support this idea,” said Director of Electoral Area B Michael Riis-Christianson during the meeting.

It was noted by the board that future discussions about the project must also involve the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Forests, Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, First Nations and CN Rail.

