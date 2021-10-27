New bylaw adopted for RDBN director’s expenses

Disagreement had between directors over allotted times to claim meals

A new bylaw was brought forth to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako board meeting, after it received first, second and third readings on Oct. 7. The bylaw is dealing with director’s remuneration and expenses, such as claiming meals, health benefits, and reimbursements.

As part of the bylaw, all directors in the RDBN will be reimbursed up to $125 per month for home internet service as well as up to $2,000 per term for a tablet or portable laptop.

One of the things that received significant push-back, was the rules for claiming meals. As per the new bylaw, in order to claim meals, certain conditions must apply; staff must begin work before 7 a.m. to claim breakfast, begin work before noon and end after 1 p.m. to claim lunch, and end work after 6 p.m. to to claim dinner.

Clint Lambert, director of electoral area E, was one board member who was strongly against this, claiming that because he worked on a farm and had to cross a ferry to get to the RDBN office, it prevented him to begin work before the 7 a.m., therefore he was unable to claim breakfasts that he had to buy when coming to work.

This sparked a lengthy discussion, but it was ultimately decided that since the bylaw had already been given first, second and third readings, there would not be any revisions made. Another reason was due to the fact that the times given to claim meals can’t be tailored to every individual director’s schedule. The bylaw was adopted as written.

