New camp sites at Kager Lake

Thirteen new camping sites were recently added to the campground area near Kager Lake as part of a project of the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch, under the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Each camp area includes fire rings and locally-made picnic tables. The site was chosen because of its growing popularity, much of it driven by the local mountain biking culture. The Burns Lake Community Forest contributed funds to the project and the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association and Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society helped with on-site maintenance and support. Work started on the project in 2017 with an archaeological impact assessment, and finished in June. Recreation Sites and Trails contributed $120,000 to the expansion. (Blair McBride photos)

 

