New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on July 1. Before coming up here, Helgesen worked for 13 years with the District of Elkford in southeastern British Columbia. For six years he was the Director of Financial Services and for the last seven years was the CAO. He has family in the Burns Lake area and used to work for Lakes District Maintenance. (Blair McBride photo)