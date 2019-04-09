The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako hopes to fill the position of Chief Administrative Officer by the middle of May. (Blair McBride photo)

New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

Cheryl Anderson has been the interim CAO since former CAO Melanie de Weerdt left her position on March 15, RDBN board of directors chair Gerry Thiessen told Lakes District News.

De Weerdt had been the CAO for almost three years.

The deadline for applications for the CAO job passed on April 5.

“I personally am hoping that we will have a new CAO for July 1,” Thiessen said.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye
Next story
Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Just Posted

First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam… Continue reading

New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief… Continue reading

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Most Read