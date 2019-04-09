New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako hopes to fill the position of Chief Administrative Officer by the middle of May. (Blair McBride photo)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

Cheryl Anderson has been the interim CAO since former CAO Melanie de Weerdt left her position on March 15, RDBN board of directors chair Gerry Thiessen told Lakes District News.

De Weerdt had been the CAO for almost three years.

The deadline for applications for the CAO job passed on April 5.

“I personally am hoping that we will have a new CAO for July 1,” Thiessen said.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook