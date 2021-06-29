Gates Creek, 274-acres of land now in trust with the Nature Conservancy of Canada. (Nature Conservancy)

Gates Creek, 274-acres of land now in trust with the Nature Conservancy of Canada. (Nature Conservancy)

New conservancy will protect 274-acre corridor B.C. grizzly bears use to mingle

Maintaining connectivity between Stein-Nahatlatch and South Chilcotin grizzly populations essential for species’ survival

Douglas Fir forests, wetlands and a winding river are just part of B.C.’s newest conservation area, which will conserve a wildlife corridor grizzly bears use to meet and mingle.

The 274-acre property was acquired by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program, a partnership between the province, BC Hydro, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and public stakeholders to conserve species in watersheds impacted by existing BC Hydro dams.

The Gates Creek lands, near D’Arcy, were recently transferred to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“There’s been a lot of business or agriculture development in the valley environments between Pemberton and Liliouette,” said program director Steven Godfrey.

RELATED: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout (VIDEO)

Industrial development, as it fragments land between grizzly bear populations, threatens the species’ survival. Without connectivity, bears grow less diverse genetically and their risk of being poached or hit by a vehicle increase.

“The now-protected area will provide bears a path for travel between the Stein-Nahatlatch and South Chilcotin bears,” Godfrey said.

The now-protected land contains freshwater resources with river-critical wildlife habitat. (Nature Conservancy)

The now-protected land contains freshwater resources with river-critical wildlife habitat. (Nature Conservancy)

Besides grizzlies, the area is also the habitat of 13 other at-risk species including the olive-sided flycatcher, monarch, western toad and wolverine.

The land also is ripe with freshwater resources critical for plants, amphibians and fish such as salmon, trout, Dolly Varden and mountain whitefish.

READ MORE: New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

The Nature Conservancy is currently devising a management plan for the new Fraser West Natural Area. Located within the territory of the St’at’imc people, the nonprofit plans to collaborate with the community about potential uses of land.

“Conserving more nature is an important part of our plan to address twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

animal welfareConservationEnvironment

Previous story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

The BC SPCA is urging pet owners to not leave their pets in parked vehicles even with a slightly-open window is still not safe for your dog. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)
Pets and hot vehicles a dangerous mix, says BC SPCA

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross

file photo
Stay cool, Burns Lake! Dangerous heat wave headed our way, warns Environment Canada