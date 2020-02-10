Officials with protective suites prepare work around the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Yokohama Port Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

New coronavirus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

China has 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:

— China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 161

— Singapore: 45

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

READ MORE: Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak
Next story
UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

Just Posted

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Coastal GasLink protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Judge orders protesters to leave port lands and stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Council gives thumbs up to splash park

Will use provincial grant to cover cost

UPDATE: 11 arrested in day 3 of injunction enforcement against Wet’suwet’en

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Most Read