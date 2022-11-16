New court case date set for new year

The process of sentencing accused Burns Lake offender Robert Charlie will be back in court early in the new year.

According to an official with the BC Prosecution Service (Ministry of Attorney General), the date of Jan. 17 has been set “for receipt of the pre-sentence report.”

Charlie, a former chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, was originally charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to count one, Sexual Interference, during his July 13, 2021 appearance in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

According to court files, the matters at hand allegedly took place sometime between 1993 and 1994 inclusive.

Charlie had first appeared in court on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing. On July 13, Charlie entered a guilty plea on the count of sexual interference while no guilty plea was entered for the sexual assault count.

The next appearance was scheduled for Oct. 28 but was postponed for unknown reasons until this week when the date was established for receiving the pre-sentence report.

Due to a publication ban, the name and details of the complainant in the case will not be published.