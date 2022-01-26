New culverts being put in west of Burns Lake

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM ) is working on a new culvert west of Burns Lake right on the out skirts of Decker Lake. According to LDM Operations Manager Cori Funk, the new culvert is being pushed under the highway, that way the road doesn’t need to be excavated and there is very little interruption to traffic and will not require paving. The old culvert will be filled with grout in the spring to deactivate it. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)Lakes District Maintenance (LDM ) is working on a new culvert west of Burns Lake right on the out skirts of Decker Lake. According to LDM Operations Manager Cori Funk, the new culvert is being pushed under the highway, that way the road doesn’t need to be excavated and there is very little interruption to traffic and will not require paving. The old culvert will be filled with grout in the spring to deactivate it. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)