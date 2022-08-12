New fire start near Cranbrook under control

BC Wildfire Service says the new fire isn’t expected to spread any further

Pictured is a screenshot of the BC Wildfire map, showing the Khartoum Creek fire near Fort Steele. This fire was discovered Friday, August 12 and is under control. (File Photo)

A new fire has sparked up in the Fort Steele area near Cranbrook, at Khartoum Creek, however the BC Wildfire Service says the fire is under control and there is a high probability of success with their action on the fire.

The fire is listed at 0.02 hectares on the BC Wildfire map and isn’t expected to spread any further, as it is under control.

BC Wildfire says the fire was discovered around 6:30 a.m. on Friday (Aug 12) morning and crews were on site right away. Lightning is the suspected cause.

BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor and patrol the fire.

The Khartoum Creek fire is one of of several in the East Kootenay region. The Connell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook is still listed as a fire of note, currently at 1,350 hectares. Crews continue to be on scene and have been performing prescribed burns when possible.

The Cummings Creek fire near Sparwood is also a fire of note, being actioned by BC Wildfire and listed at 52.6 hectares.

The Mount Evans fire near Kimberley is listed as out of control, at 33.5 hectares.

The Weasel Creek Fire, which crossed the border into Canada, is also a fire of note and listed at 670 hectares.

Area restrictions are in place for the Cummings Creek, Weasel Creek and Connell Ridge fires. An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for six properties south of Mt Baker on Gold Creek FSR with regards to the Connell Ridge Fire.



