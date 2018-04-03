Schematics of a newly ordered rescue vehicle for the Burns Lake. As shown here, the truck would be 25 feet long and have a Freightliner chassis. (David Gordon Koch photo)

New fire truck for Burns Lake

Vehicle can haul more gear

Burns Lake is scheduled to receive a new truck for the department by May of next year. Features on the machine will better equip local emergency crews to save lives, according to fire chief Rob Krause.

Burns Lake budgeted $350,000 for the tender, and it came in under budget, said Krause. But the final price tag remains unknown until the village receives the final build document reflecting some changes, including the addition of a cellphone booster in the cab.

The booster is imperative, he said, since the crew’s radios don’t work throughout the area covered by the Burns Lake fire department, making it difficult to contact the dispatcher.

The red and white vehicle will have a Freightliner semi-truck chassis. It will carry a crew of five firefighters and will be capable of hauling more weight than the current vehicle, said Krause.

The current truck is over its intended capacity when fully loaded with the necessary equipment, including the various extrication tools needed in car accidents. Motor vehicle accidents represent the most common emergency call in Burns Lake, said Krause.

But the fire department should be able to carry other equipment as well, he said. Examples include cold-water immersion gear that emergency workers have to wear to save someone who falls through the ice into Burns Lake or another body of water. This probably occurs annually, said Krause.

Currently, rescue workers from the volunteer force have to load these “survival suits” onto a truck if someone has taken a plunge into the icy water.

The minutes that it takes to load that gear could cost someone their life, said Krause. “That gear will be able to be stored there all the time,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest advantages of the new truck.”

The water-pumping system on the truck creates ultra-fine water droplets, which are better for absorbing heat and putting out fires, said Krause. “The finer the water droplet that you produce, the more water surface it has,” he said. “It’s that surface area that actually absorbs the heat, turns to steam and helps to put fire out.”

Burns Lake is buying the vehicle from Rocky Mountain Phoenix, the Canadian division of Rosenbauer International — reportedly the world’s biggest fire truck maker.

It’s being built in South Dakota and will be transported to Red Deer, Alta., said Krause. From there, under the terms of the agreement, the machine must be driven to Burns Lake under its own power, to ensure that it’s operating properly on the road.

The company will then provide one day of orientation, said Krause, noting that it will have unique features and controls. The proposed delivery date is still over a year away and Burns Lake is expecting to receive the vehicle by mid-May 2019.

Previous story
B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone
Next story
Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Just Posted

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New fire truck for Burns Lake

Vehicle can haul more gear

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Most Read