New flag design chosen for Burns Lake

Burns Lake’s new flag features three trees, which represent the three pillars of community sustainability - environment, economy and people. (Village of Burns Lake image)

Council has chosen a new flag design to represent the Village of Burns Lake.

The new flag features three trees, which represent the three pillars of community sustainability – environment, economy and people.

“The three trees are all equal in size and shape, symbolizing balance, and their stylized arrow shape not only represents the area’s coniferous trees, but can be interpreted as being symbolic of growth in each of the three sustainability factors,” explains a village staff report.

The blue is representative of the Lakes District’s lakes and sky, while the white is representative of winter snow. The shade of green is inspired by the “vibrancy and beauty of the northern lights.”

Council was recently given seven design options to choose from. Some of these options featured seven pointed stars, known as Commonwealth stars, representing the seven local area communities – six First Nations and the village.

The cost to replace the current flags is over $1700, which would provide the village with 11 new flags.

After Lakes District News posted the story ‘Burns Lake to have a new flag design’ on Facebook on Aug. 3, some readers expressed their disapproval.

“Money could be spent more wisely,” commented Betty Lavallee.

“Yes, money could be better spent,” commented Nancy Williams.

The funds are expected be sourced from the 2018 budget’s general government expenditures account, which had a total of $9400 budgeted and only 34 per cent spent by the end of June.

According to the village, Burns Lake’s previous municipal flag was “outdated,” featuring a retired village logo and having no symbolic relevance to the local area.

“Municipal flags are a source of community pride and should be symbolically representative of the community,” states the staff report.

Burns Lake council approved the village’s official logo last year. The new logo, which involved a consultation with the six local First Nations, was part of a municipal sign strategy adopted in May 2016.

The new flags will be flown at the village office, in council chambers, at Spirit Square, at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, and at meetings of both the Union of B.C. Municipalities and North Central Local Government Association. A flag will also be flown in the centre of the village, at Pioneer Park, when a new flag pole is installed later this year.

