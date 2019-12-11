New ice markings in curling rink

Representatives from Babine Forest Products and the Burns Lake Curling Club stand by the new ice sheets installed in the ice at the curling rink, on Nov. 28. The sheets, made from a synthetic material provide a sharper image, helping with accuracy during curling and they take less time to maintain for Village of Burns Lake staff. They also eliminate the need to wash from the ice any paint, keeping paint from eventually entering the water system. The sheets are expected to last at least 10 years. Babine Forest Products and Lakes District Maintenance each contributed $4,000 towards the sheets and the Burns Lake Community Forest chipped in $5,000. (Blair McBride photo)