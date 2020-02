The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

A new trial date has been set for Jamie Bacon after his last one ended in a mistrial in March 2019.

Bacon is on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X, whose identity is protected but who is serving time for another crime.

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver and is expected to run for three months.

Bacon has been in custody since April 3, 2009.

