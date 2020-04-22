New lift station cost split between LBN and village

The Village of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation recently announced a joint venture to pay for a new lift station in town.

The Seventh avenue lift station is required for sewer flows for Eighth and Ninth avenues, and also flows out to the Woyenne Reserve which is under the Lake Babine Nation governance.

The lift station has been on the agenda since last summer, when bids for proposals first opened.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner, once again, with our neighbouring First Nation’s community. Some may see it as just the improvement of some essential infrastructure, but I see it as a new and better way of building community,” proclaimed Mayor Dolores Funk.

The old lift station, which hasn’t been used for years, will need to be demolished, before a new one can be built.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $200,000, according to village chief administrative officer, Sheryl Worthing. That includes the engineering, as well.

The cost of the project, reported by Lakes District News in January, was dropped from an estimated $172,000 to $148, 000, when the village pared it down to essential elements to cut the price tag. The builder is Canadian Western Mechanical.

Lake Babine Nation will pay half, while the village pays the other half, said Worthing. The village portion is funded through Sewer Capital Reserves.

And while the completion of the construction is expected by this fall, that could change depending on how long COVID-19 restrictions are in place, she added.

At this point, the village doesn’t know when the project will actually be able to start.

The new lift station will push waste into two directions, to help prevent sewers from becoming too packed, and should stay in good shape for about 20 years, said Worthing.

“Lake Babine Nation as well as Burns Lake Band have both been working closely with the Village of Burns Lake to add and improve on the infrastructure in the community. They have been an integral part in making our long term goals a reality,” said Worthing.

Lakes District News could not reach Chief Gordon Alec for comment, but deputy chief Derek MacDonald shared a few words on behalf of the Lake Babine Nation.

“This is a great opportunity for both Lake Babine Nation and the Village of Burns Lake to work on relationship building on the infrastructure in our community. One of many joint ventures that I hope we can build on when it comes to this great community of ours. I also appreciate all those involved to make this possible,” he said.

