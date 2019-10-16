New meat truck in town

Priestly Meats shows off its new meat truck, set up beside Tech North in Burns Lake, on Oct. 11. Owner Derek Feldman sells all sorts of good stuff including steaks, roasts, ground beef, sausage, jerky, press jerky and smoked pork chops. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us