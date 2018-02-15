Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

The National Energy Board has issued three decisions for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion approving the tunnel route through Burnaby, B.C., and allowing construction to begin on a tunnel entrance.

The board says it is granting relief for pre-construction conditions on Trans Mountain property at the Westridge Marine Terminal where the Burnaby Mountain tunnel portal will be located.

READ: B.C. business groups urge Horgan to back down on Kinder Morgan

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has vowed that the route will never be approved because of the damage and disruption it would cause his city, but the board says the location of the tunnelled portion of the pipeline minimizes effects on residents and the environment.

The construction at the terminal is still subject to federal, provincial and municipal permits, but the board says allowing the work to begin now would avoid potential impacts on migratory birds that use the area later in the spring.

The energy board says that 56 per cent of the route has been approved so far, but construction won’t be authorized for the remainder of the line until all conditions are met.

The pipeline, which would nearly triple oil-shipping capacity from Alberta to the West Coast, is also facing political and legal hurdles as environmentalists and B.C.’s New Democrat government fight against the project.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent
Next story
B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Highway 16 travel advisory

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Burns Lake Industrial Site services a possibility

The area is not connected to the village’s water and sewer system

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Most Read