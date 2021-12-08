New Northern Health COVID-19 measures

Changes to order in effect until at least Jan. 31, 2022

The regional Northern Health public health order on gatherings and events has been updated as of midnight on Nov. 30. According to a statement by Northern Health, changes to the order reflect the ongoing risk of COVID-19, rates of transmission, and the impact they continue to have on health care resources.

However, gradual improvement in case counts and hospitalizations are allowing for some increased capacity at gathering and events, for those who are fully vaccinated.

As part of the changes, up to 10 fully-vaccinated people gathering inside personal residences are permitted, and up to 25 outside. This is an increase from the previous order which allowed a maximum of five inside and 15 outside. Also seeing an increased capacity is indoor seated events, including weddings, funerals and theatre and performing arts events.

These events will now be allowed to permit entry to 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity with proof of vaccination. The previous order had a 50-person cap on such events. For outdoor events, venues are also now being allowed to be at 50 per cent capacity, requiring proof of vaccination, without the 50-person cap.

Restaurants in the region must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., and bars and nightclubs are closed.

Though the new health order shows a slight improvement in cases in the area, the Northern Health region is still under more restrictions then the rest of the province. As of Nov. 1, there are no provincial restrictions on indoor or outdoor gatherings for areas outside of Northern Health boundaries.

In addition, indoor seating events outside of Northern Health boundaries are currently permitted to allow for 100 per cent capacity of fully vaccinated people, and worship services have returned to normal.