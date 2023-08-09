New office of The Link

The newly renovated St. John’s Heritage church is the new location for The Link’s administrative offices. Scott Zayac, executive director of The Link said, “Not only are there cost savings, but there is also the potential to use the upstairs space for programming in the future – the opportunity was too good to pass up.” The Village of Burns Lake has been approved for a $275,000 grant under the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. Efforts are underway to refurbish and reopen the heritage church as a publicly accessible, multi-use facility for Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)