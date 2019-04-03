New pharmacy opens in Danskin

A new IDA pharmacy opened on April 1 in Danskin, the first of its kind on the Southside. (Lakes District News file photo)

A new IDA drugstore opened on April 1 in the Southside community of Danskin.

The Telehealth-affiliated pharmacy opened in the old Starland building.

Pharmacist Shadi Al-Hawari is the owner of the new store. He also owns the IDA pharmacy in Fort St. James.

“Everybody is anxious for it to open. [Now] they don’t have to come into Burns Lake [to get their prescriptions],” said Glen Sombert, accountant with the Cheslatta Carrier Nation.

The pharmacy will be staffed by one person at a time on a rotating schedule, Sombert said.

The hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook