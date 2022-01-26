New PHO causes more uncertainty from School District 91

A decision from SD91 on the vaccine mandate should come by Februrary. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The School District 91 (SD91) Board of Education anticipated deciding whether or not to implement an employee vaccine mandate at a board meeting on Jan. 17. However, prior to the In-camera meeting, the Provincial Health Officer released a new order that caused the SD91 board to re-think things once again.

All school districts in B.C. must provide their staff’s COVID-19 vaccination status if asked by a medical health officer, according to the public health order issued Jan. 17.

According to the order, when a school or district puts in place measures to prevent, mitigate or respond to infections at the school, staff who choose not to provide vaccination status will be treated as unvaccinated.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that the order would make it easier for school districts to implement a vaccine mandate if they chose to do so but that there is no COVID immunization requirement in place to work in schools.

“The board has been following a process that has considered numerous sources of information, including from Public Health, an employee survey, legal advice, and the K-12 sector guidelines for vaccination policies no caps document. Given this new provincial announcement, the board believes that it is prudent to have senior staff seek further information and advice before making a final decision,” said Assistant Superintendent Mike Skinner in a press release.

“The board and senior staff of the school district want to keep our schools and communities as safe as possible and believe vaccinations are the most effective way to reduce the risks associated with COVID. Being fully vaccinated offers the best protection from severe illness and hospitalization, and the district encourages all eligible individuals to become fully immunized,” he continued.

With files from Katya Slepian

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

