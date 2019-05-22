The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is looking to negotiate a contract with Recycle BC so that recyclable items might be accepted at the Burns Lake Transfer Station. The Burns Lake Recycling Depot will no longer accept most recyclable material after June 15. (Lakes District News file photo)

New plan might move recycling to Transfer Station

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) will seek to negotiate a contract with Recycle BC following the local recycling depot’s plan to curtail recycling.

Under the new contract residential print paper and packaging would be collected at the Burns Lake Transfer Station, Janette Derksen, Deputy Director of Environmental Services with the RDBN told Lakes District News.

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot announced in April it would no longer accept most recyclable material after June 15. The depot manager said the facility had canceled its contract with Recycle BC. After the middle of June the depot will continue to accept batteries, light bulbs, electrical items and paint, said manager Kai Joung.

READ MORE: Depot to curtail recycling in June

”Development of a recycling area at [the Transfer Station] will begin to potentially open the program to accept material by June 19 of this year,” Derksen said.

More details about the recycling plans would be known once the contract with Recycle BC has been signed.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Just Posted

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Walk to Remember Perry Jr Sebastian

Editor: Perry Jr Sebastian went missing from the Nee Tahi Buhn reserve… Continue reading

Just saying hello

A furry visitor dropped by the home of Burns Lake resident Brenda… Continue reading

Historical AAC level vs. harvest gives hope

Historical utilization of available timber shows that there is room for optimism… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read