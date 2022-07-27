New president for Burns Lake Rotary Club

The Burns Lake Rotary Club swore in their new president for the 2022/23 year – Chantal Tom. Tom was sworn in recently but took over the reins as president in early May as Heather Anchikoski, president at the time, resigned due to volunteer overload. Tom was also presented the Paul Harris award which is the highest award in rotary. It is given to a Rotarian or a member of the community that has made an outstanding contribution to the community. Tom is the general manager of Burns Lake Native Development and she and her team organized the Aboriginal Day celebration in Burns Lake this year – the celebration saw over 700 in attendance and was a huge come back from a two year hiatus due to Covid. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)