New program for seniors coming to Burns Lake

The Link Family Enhancement Society is starting a new program called Lakes District Better at Home. The goal of the Better at Home program is to provide non-medical services to support seniors living in their own homes.

As for what the program will provide, Link Executive Director Scott Zayac says its a combination of things including transportation, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, light yard work, minor home repairs, friendly visiting, and snow shoveling.

The cost of each of these services will be on a sliding scale depending on household income levels.

The program will centre around seniors in Burns Lake, but a majority of residence live outside of the village boundaries, so an effort was made to include as many rural residence as possible. Currently the program boundaries run from Wet’suwet’en First Nation reserve in Palling to the Freeport Trailer Park and south to Grassy Plains.

“We were approached by the mayor and council of the Village of Burns Lake and asked if The Link would consider hosting the program. After talking with local seniors advocates and looking at the parameters and the benefits of the program to the community, it was an easy decision,” said Zayac.

“In September, we started writing proposals and working with the United Way to bring the program to the region.”

The Link is currently looking to hire a program manager, whose job will be to work on the program start up and development.

“Part of the job will be recruiting volunteers, local contractors and seniors to be part of the program. The organization and supervision of volunteers and other staff is another important aspect of the job. The purpose of the program is to provide non-medical supports to help seniors remain in their home, so the manager will have to work creatively and with many different partners to help make this happen,” said Zayac.

