New railway crossing coming soon to Burns Lake

Tyler W. Banick, CN Manager, Public and Government Affairs said, “CN is working with the village of Burns Lake to upgrade the crossing at Francois Lake Drive. We will install concrete ties at the crossing as part of our efforts to maintain a safe and efficient network. In parallel during the crossing closure, The village will work on the approaches to the crossing to ensure a smooth drive for motorists. CN estimates this work will require a 10-hour closure of the crossing and will work with the Village to ensure advance notice of the closure is provided to area residents.” (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
