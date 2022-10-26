New rec site coming at Ootsa Lake

Chinook Community Forest is very excited to announce a new rec site on Ootsa Lake that they are in the process of building. Many people have already gotten a sneak peak of the site as well as a brief explanation on Facebook. Chinook also recently took the students at Grassy Plains School to the site to teach them about the process of harvesting and different tree species. The students got to explore the whole site, starting with the newly built loop road. The tour ended by walking down to the lake where the students enjoyed jumping over beachwood and skipping rocks. This project is not only providing recreation space but also becoming a place of learning for many years to come. Under Chinook Community Forest awarded licencing one of their obligations is to create or expand an existing rec site. “We’ve seen a huge need in our community for more sites on and around Ootsa Lake. We believe recreation development is so important because of the impact it has on our community; we love to see people gathered and enjoying our forests as much as we do,” said the press release. “We are excited to share that our rec site will have 23 campsites of various sizes with beautiful views. This site is projected to be completed in September of 2023; we can’t wait to see everyone there. We know everyone is curious of this new spot, but please be advised that it is being worked on and does have heavy machinery running.” (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)