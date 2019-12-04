(Blair McBride photo) The Lakes Artisan Centre’s new rental agreement runs from Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2021. (Blair McBride photo)

New rent contract for Lakes Artisan Centre

The Lakes Artisan Centre has a new rental agreement in place for the next two years.

The new rental term runs from Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2021, as the Burns Lake Village council approved at its Nov. 26 meeting.

The Centre’s current rental period expires on on Dec. 31, 2019.

The rental rate of $515 per month, includes an increase of 3 per cent under the new agreement, as Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson told Lakes District News.

The deal with the Centre also requires it to prepare and spread tourist and local artisan promotional materials for visitors, promote the Burns Lake area for community tourism and artisan development and to sell local artisan’s arts and crafts.

“The Artisan Centre focuses on promoting local artists, who often produce various graphic art depictions of the area, from photography to watercolours,” said Anderson. “Many communities that have a strong tourist community have a strong art community.”

Even though the Burns Lake Visitor Information Centre also focuses on promoting the area for tourists, Anderson said it and the Artisan Centre complement each other’s roles and there isn’t necessarily overlap in their functions.

“The Lakes Artisan Centre provides services that support the efforts of the Visitor Information Centre to increase the length of stay of visitors, be it for the day or overnight.”

