The new rest area will be located 45 kms east of Burns Lake. (Flickr photo)

New rest area on Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Burns Lake

The Savory Rest Area cost $2.3 million and construction began in August 2019.

People travelling between Vanderhoof and Burns Lake on Highway 16 will soon have access to a new rest area, as part of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructures’ 170 rest areas located across B.C.

The Savory Rest Area will officially open next week and will be located about 45 kms east of Burns Lake, stated a June 19 press release from the Ministry.

This project cost $2.3 million, and construction for it began in August last year. Other than the construction of the new rest area, work had to be done to widen Highway 16 at that spot by approximately 420 metres to accommodate a deceleration lane and create a left-hand turn into the rest area.

The Ministry said that Savory Rest Area has been installed to serve people travelling westbound, as there is already a spot for people travelling eastbound, located 15 kms east of Burns Lake called the Tintagel Rest Area.

Claire Trevana, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said, “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s transportation network has been critical to keeping supply chains open, and our commercial vehicle operators have been doing a great job delivering supplies.”

Trevana added that the Ministry wanted to make sure they do everything possible to make the drive along their network “safe, reliable and comfortable for drivers.”

READ MORE: Discover Vanderhoof, BC

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Highway 16

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

Just Posted

Open fire ban lifted throughout the Northwest Fire Centre

BCWS urges public to be cautious and responsible

The Old Age Security aid would be in addition to April’s GST aid

The April payment was an increase in GST for low and middle income seniors

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Province to go ahead with cow and calf moose harvest in Kootenay and Omineca regions

The two regions will also see wolf culling

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

New rest area on Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Burns Lake

The Savory Rest Area cost $2.3 million and construction began in August 2019.

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

‘N’ driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree on Vancouver Island

Police chief says stickers are indication of ‘how immature and unaware some drivers are’

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Most Read