The new proposed triplex rowhouse development will be located in the lot at the corner of 5th Ave. and Government St. (Blair McBride photo)

New rowhouse build bid moves ahead

The Burns Lake village council has approved a bid to develop new housing units.

The proposed project will be located at the corner of 5th Ave. and Government St., across from the Lakes District Secondary School track.

That plot is currently empty and the developers Fred and Audrey Carpenter – of Fred Carpenter Construction – plan to three rowhouse buildings, with three dwellings in each, for a total of nine units.

Even though the plot is vacant it has already been zoned as Residential High Density (R6).

The triplexes would comprise two one-bedroom suites and one two-bedroom suite in each.

The start of construction would depend on the weather, as Fred told Lakes District News.

“We might start some concrete work this fall. I hope to get started by spring at least.”

Carpenter aims to construct one building per year and he estimates it would take six to eight months to build one.

He is targeting the seniors demographic for the rowhouses and wants there to be no steps to climb and for them to be wheelchair accessible.

He couldn’t comment on the budget for the project.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
