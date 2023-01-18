New Village of Burns Lake Multi Plex signs

New signs went up at multi plex in Burns Lake

Corridor 16 in Burns Lake was hired by the Village of Burns Lake to design and install new signs for the multi plex. Owner Catherine Van Tine Marcinek sad, “It was a bit of a challenge but all in all I am happy how they turned out.” Village of Burns Lake, CAO Sheryl Worthing said, “Cost to the Village was just under $14,000 for supply and install. The signs were always in the plan, they were however delayed for a couple of years waiting on new branding and supply chain issues. We are very happy with the end product. We feel that the local supplier [Corridor 16] did an excellent job. They were awarded the contract after the project went to RFP in 2022.” (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police
Next story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police

North West Pitbulls tounrnament held in Burns Lake on Jan 14 and 15. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)
The North West Pitbulls host a tournment in Burns Lake