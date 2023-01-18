New signs went up at multi plex in Burns Lake

Corridor 16 in Burns Lake was hired by the Village of Burns Lake to design and install new signs for the multi plex. Owner Catherine Van Tine Marcinek sad, “It was a bit of a challenge but all in all I am happy how they turned out.” Village of Burns Lake, CAO Sheryl Worthing said, “Cost to the Village was just under $14,000 for supply and install. The signs were always in the plan, they were however delayed for a couple of years waiting on new branding and supply chain issues. We are very happy with the end product. We feel that the local supplier [Corridor 16] did an excellent job. They were awarded the contract after the project went to RFP in 2022.” (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)