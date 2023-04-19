Radley Beach Playground. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News) Radley Beach Playground. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

New spirit for town square

Bandstand and children’s playground getting upgrades

The band will play on at Spirit Square, and the kids will soon play there, better, too.

The Village of Burns Lake hoped to upgrade the bandstand at the popular outdoor recreation and entertainment site, and that work got a cash injection thanks to a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

“We are pleased to advise you that the Community Places application from the Village of Burns Lake for the ‘Burns Lake Spirit Square Bandstand Improvements’ project was approved for a grant up to $28,000,” said a statement issued by NDIT. “We wish you every success and look forward to seeing the positive impact your project has on the local

economy.”

The money was contingent on the Village of Burns Lake (VBL) sticking to the detailed work plan provided in the application process.

It is another step in a larger revitalization of the hub space at the lake, adjacent the curling, hockey and other recreation amenities in the same area. A call for proposals is underway now for construction firms to rebuild the children’s play area at the same site.

“Spirit Square is a large multiuse park in Burns Lake that attracts a large number of locals and tourists year round but is most heavily used in the summer months and serves children of all ages,” said the call for proposals. “The existing outdoor playground equipment at Radley Beach has served the community well but is beyond it’s useful life and requires replacement. The VBL preference is to utilize the existing footprint of play area but are open to proposals.”

Removal of existing equipment, excavation, site prep, and landscaping will be completed by the Village of Burns Lake, to help reduce the responsibilities and costs for any proponent.

The budget for the playground renovations is a maximum of $450,000.

All proposals to do the work must be submitted by April 21 and 10 a.m.

