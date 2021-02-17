New Stop sign installed in Burns Lake

The village of Burns Lake has installed a new stop sign at the Hill St. and Carroll St. intersection replacing the yield sign. The sign was installed on Feb. 1 based on the village’s Traffic Control Review study. The next street that the village will be tackling for signs is the Third and Carroll Street intersection. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map