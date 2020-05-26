New traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake coming soon

Travellers and regular commuters of Highway 16, west of Burns Lake, have a reason to rejoice with crews starting work on the lane extension soon.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, outlines the details of this $15 million project that include constructing a two-kilometre westbound passing lane, extending the eastbound passing lane by 400 metres, improving the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas.

“The Highway 16 corridor has seen a significant increase in transport truck traffic in recent years, leading to congestion on the steeper sections of the highway,” said Dolores Funk, Mayor of Burns Lake in the release, adding that the village supported the project completely as it “will improve traffic flow and highway safety between our northern communities.”

Highway 16 is a major connector between Prince Rupert and Alberta.

Once construction work starts, the area will see some traffic delays, until the completion of the project.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena, highlighted the importance of the project in the release and said that such investments in the North were essentially investments in the community itself as it would mean more job creation.

The new lanes are supposed to be ready and open for traffic by fall 2021.