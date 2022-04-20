Next live music show in Burns Lake

Ken Lavigne will be performing his show ‘3 Knights with a Tenor’ om April 22 in Burns Lake. (Ken Lavigne photo/Lakes District News)

Contributed by John and Sandra Barth, Lakes District Arts Council

Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) hosted its third live performance in the current mini-season at the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) multi-purpose room on March 15, as The Wardens entertained 78 folks from the Lakes District.

The Alberta-based group blended guitar and fiddle music and stories about national parks and wardens past and present with slides and videos that complement both the music and the stories.

One audience member described The Wardens performance this way: “It’s like they are reminiscing in this really warm and intimate way around a camp fire with a cup of coffee, and they invite you to sit around the camp fire and listen in. And we’re so happy they invited us to take part in their conversation.”

Congratulations to lucky audience members who won door prizes at the The Wardens performance: Ron Miller, Norm Martens, Shauna Lewis, Becky Bowerbank, Sue Chretien and Harriet Larsen.

And now … the LDAC will present the next show in our 2022 mini-season on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. precisely in the LDSS multi-purpose room. We welcome back to Burns Lake for the third time the local audience favourite, Ken Lavigne, performing his show ‘3 Knights With a Tenor’, which features the music of three British Knights: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John.

For more information about Ken Lavigne and ‘3 Knights With a Tenor’, visit click on this link; https://kenlavigne.com/3-knights-with-a-tenor/ .

A communicable disease plan will be in effect at this performance. We ask audience members who wish to attend the show to pre-register by phone or e-mail: jbarth46@telus.net or sdsbarth@telus.net or 250-692-3371. Please pre-register by April 20.

Prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, youth and students. Tickets will only be available at the door the evening of the performance.

The LDAC expects a great night for Ken Lavigne’s show on April 22.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.