NKDF gives $7,500 to assist with resurfacing track in Burns Lake

At the March 25, 2020 Board meeting of the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society, Directors approved $179,119 funding for six new projects.

The following grants were awarded to new projects: Burns Lake and District Seniors Society will receive $7,500 to assist with resurfacing the 400m oval walking track, which will enable it to be used year-round.

$80,000 was granted to the Village of Fraser Lake for the Fraser Lake Innovation Centre. This funding will be used to renovate a building to serve as the Innovation Centre with the goal of expanding services and training offered in the community and to create and provide a community space.

Village of Fraser Lake was granted $35,000 for the Fraser Lake Fire Department to assist with the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatus for use by the Fire Department when attending fire, hazmat, and road rescue calls.

$35,000 was awarded to the Vanderhoof Flying Club to go toward acquiring the aviation fuel system at the Vanderhoof Airport.

$13,819 was granted to the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society to go toward the purchase of a tractor that is vital to sustaining daily operations at the Exhibition Grounds and to facilitate numerous annual events.

District of Vanderhoof was granted $7,800 to go toward installing wayfinding signage throughout the community of Vanderhoof to attract and direct tourists to recreational facilities and amenities.

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, says, “These NKDF grants will provide new amenities to support business and recreation in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake. People who call this region home will benefit from these community development projects for years to come.”

