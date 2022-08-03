NKDF has provided over $449,000 for Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association, now known as the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association, trail development projects. (Lakes District file photo)

People in northern B.C. now have more recreational and cultural opportunities, as well as improved infrastructure and family supports, due to several significant investments made through the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF).

In May 2022, the NKDF celebrated a milestone, having invested its 12-millionth grant dollar. 413 projects have received financial support for community economic development projects that create jobs and improve community health and life for local residents.

The NKDF encourages applications from local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations that serve the geographic area from Kitimaat Village in the west to the District of Vanderhoof in the east, Lake Babine Nation (Woyenne) to the north and Ootsa Lake to the south.

NKDF grants helped Burns Lake to be awarded Canada’s first International Mountain Biking Association Ride Center designation. NKDF has provided over $449,000 for Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association, now known as the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association, trail development projects. The most recent project in 2020 was for the Village Connector, part of the 10-trail system at Boer Mountain that has become a world-class mountain-biking destination. The project will be completed this summer. Mountain Bike BC heralds the Boer Mountain trail network as one of the most progressive and sustainable trail networks anywhere.

“With this funding, we have been able to build many amazing trails, which draw people from all over to visit, and they also spend in local businesses in our community,” said Patti Dube, president, Ride Burns. “The benefits to our community and the surrounding area are huge. The NKDF has been with us since the beginning helping us reach our lofty goal of being a world-class mountain-biking destination and a vibrant mountain-biking community.”

To support sustainable economic development and community building, the NKDF accepts requests for projects of all sizes, including those seeking small amounts of funding. Nearly $336,000 has been approved in increments of $5,000 or less for 96 projects. These projects range from community infrastructure updates, such as arena lighting, information kiosks, senior facility updates and interpretive signage to feasibility studies, to projects that support recreational opportunities, including sports equipment, walking trails and campsites.

Since its beginning, NKDF grants have supported communities in achieving economic development and community building goals, while contributing to overall community health and stability.