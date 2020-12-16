NKDF to fund to Burns Lake projects worth $51,205

Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) is funding two projects in Burns Lake worth $51,205.

Lake Babine Nation and the Lakes District Airport Society are the two recipients of this grant funding.

NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford said, “The Board of Directors is pleased to support these two projects, both of which contribute to community development and strengthening capacity.”

Lake Babine Nation has been awarded $21,205 for their Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Lighting Upgrade Project. This funding will be used to install LED Lighting throughout the building. The Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre, built in the early 70’s was named after the late Margaret Patrick, as a memorial to her success as the first elected female Chief of Lake Babine Nation.

The Lakes District Airport Society which has been granted $30,000 will be using the funds to purchase an automated refueling station for the Baker Airport. The automated refueling station will ensure safer and faster services, increase efficiency and reduce refueling wait times. This will increase the community’s capacity in responding to emergencies.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said in a news release issued by NKDF, “These infrastructure upgrades will enhance safety and reliability for people in and around Burns Lake. As we work through the COVID-19 recovery, it is important that our government and the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society continue to support people in the region to soften the economic blow of the pandemic and build stronger communities.”

Earlier this year in May, NKDF had disbursed $139,700 in funding for seven projects in Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Southside and Fraser Lake. Burns Lake Snowmobile Club had received $12,325 to help with the construction of a gazebo at the Nellian Lake day site, and the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Club was awarded $30,000 for the Village Connector and Uptrack project.

NKDF’s next application deadline is Feb. 3, 2021.

