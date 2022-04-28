RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

No charges yet in Fort St. James trailer park murder investigation

Investigation into February homicide remains “active and ongoing”: RCMP

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit confirmed an investigation into a shooting incident that left one man dead in Fort St. James this February remains “active and ongoing” on Thursday (April 28).

On Feb. 25 just after 11:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer park in the 800-block of Spruce Road in Fort St. James.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old resident was arrested but charges have not been recommended to the BC Prosecutions Service, so no suspect name is available.

North District Major Crime Unit Inspector Lorne Wood said on Feb 26 that police believe this was a targeted incident between two men, who were known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police can contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250- 996-8269.

READ MORE: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

READ MORE: ‘This has to stop’: Community mourns death of Fort St. James woman

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

CrimemurderRCMP

Previous story
Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested
Next story
VIDEO: ICBC ditches decals, rolls out online insurance renewals May 1

Just Posted

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Work continues along Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline stretching from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas plant being built at Kitimat. (File photo)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban