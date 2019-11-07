No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Pickets are expected to go up Thursday morning, Nov. 7 at UNBC campuses.

“Despite talks that went well into the early morning, the Faculty Association (FA) at the University of Northern British Columbia has indicated it will strike this morning, Thursday Nov. 7,” states an update on the university’s website.

Pickets are expected at the Prince George campus, the Terrace campus, and at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre in downtown Prince George.

Read More: Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

“The Prince George campus will remain open during a strike. If picket lines are erected, the following takes effect: No classes will take place. The Library, dining hall, and other non-academic student services will remain open. The Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre will remain open,” states the latest update from UNBC.

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty who could be impacted by the strike.

“We understand transit buses will not cross picket lines, so buses will stop at temporary stops on University Way.”

The union representing faculty at the University of Northern British Columbia issued a 72-hour strike notice Tuesday.

A university spokesperson said the employer tabled an offer that included an average salary increase of about 15 per cent over three years for tenure-track and tenured faculty members and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the table.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows
Next story
Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Burns Lake

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain overnight in the Burns Lake… Continue reading

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s first dinosaur species discovered in Sustut River

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Vessels expected to arrive in 2022

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Most Read