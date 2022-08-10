No more cow and calf moose limited entry hunts in Omineca region

Vivian and Dan Simmons, who has been putting up signs all across the province to pressure the government into stopping the cow and calf moose harvest. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

In a change in stance on Limited Entry Hunts for cow and calf moose hunting in region 7A which is the Prince George/Omineca region, the province has introduced a new regulation removing cow and calf moose hunt in this region completely.

This year, the province hasn’t issued in the Skeena region any cow and calf Limited Entry Hunts (LEH), and instead removed 121 cow or calf moose tags from the limited entry draws. There however are roughly 1,666 LEH for Bull (Moose/Caribou) combination hunt and 350 LEH for bull for archery only this season in the Omineca region.

Up until last year, almost 400 LEH were issued for the cow and calf moose hunt all across B.C., with the province standing ground in the face of heavy opposition from MLA John Rustad, the cow moose sign project founders Dan and Vivian Simmons, and Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween, among many others.

“It appears that the government has backed off on most of the cow/calf moose hunting. This is a very good step in the right direction,” said MLA John Rustad, who has been a vocal opponent of the cow and calf moose hunts.

Dan Simmons, who has been putting up signs all across the province, to raise awareness around the issue and pressure the government into stopping the cow and calf moose, was also elated by the announcement. In the eight years since starting this project, the Simmons’ have put up roughly eight billboards, 130 4×8 signs and 1,000 smaller signs all across the province.

“Some very good changes have been made in cow and calf moose hunting in 7A and the cow moose sign project and McLeod Lake First Nations are a big reason for this accomplishment. My wife Vivian and I are very proud of our eight years of accomplishment of the cow moose sign project,” said Dan.

In a social media post, Dan said, “The calf moose only open season is now closed and 121 cow or calf moose LEH moose tags, have been removed from Limited Entry Draws all are in Omineca Region 7A, teamwork, hardwork, persistence and dedication.”

He also thanked the many supporters of the cow moose sign project over the past eight years.

“Be very proud if you are one of the thousands of residents, of the Cariboo/Chilcotin and throughout the Province of B.C. and beyond that understand the great message printed on the thousands of cow moose signs. We all must make contributions to help further conservation and stewardship, within the Province of B.C.,” he wrote, adding that the cow moose sign project will continue to promote the 100 per cent protection and respect of the cow moose, as well as continually remind and educate all residents of the importance of the cow moose and her calves, in maintaining a healthy future moose population.

Rustad, while happy over the decision, is still concerned by the way the government has been making these decisions and is worried about what this decision would mean for other regions across the province.

“I am concerned about the government decisions because they do not seem to be made based on the best science available. All wildlife management decisions, predators, ungulates, etc., should be based on science, not politics,” said Rustad, further pointing out that in the peace river region, it appeared that the decisions made by the government were part of ongoing negotiations with the treaty 8 nations.

“I understand and fully support reconciliation but it is important that the rights of all British Columbians are considered with decisions being transparent and based on science. The impact of the decision in the peace river region will mean added pressures to other regions of the province as there will be reduced opportunities to hunt in that region,” he noted.

“The challenge right now is that the government does not seem to be making transparent decisions based on good science and I think this is what upsets hunters the most.”