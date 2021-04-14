No new COVID-19 cases in Burns Lake

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to show an upwards trend provincially, infections in the North have been declining.

Of all the local health areas (LHA) in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), only Kitimat saw an increase in weekly cases with 17 compared to 13 in the previous reporting period.

For the latest weekly reporting period, from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Burns Lake LHA dropped to zero new cases.

The map which divides the province into local health areas, shows the number of cases recorded there during each week from Sunday to Saturday. Each region is also shaded based on the daily cases per 100,000 residents in each area.

The Burns Lake LHA saw no new infections compared to four in the previous week, three in the week before and 20 in the first week of January.

The total case count for Burns Lake LHA now stands at 179 cases since January 2020.

New caseloads in most of the surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the last week were Nechako 2, Smithers 6, Terrace 14, Prince Rupert 72, Kitimat 17, Nisga’a 7, Upper Skeena 15, Haida Gwaii 4 and the aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine and Quesnel at 0 cases.

At the time of going to press, Northern Health had 79 new daily cases. There were 333 active cases with 34 hospitalized and 12 receiving critical care.

There have been 129 confirmed deaths and 5,971 patients considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

The next update is expected to come out today, i.e. Wednesday.

On Apr. 9, the Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) update for the period of Mar. 24 to Mar. 30 showed a total of 6,081 new cases in the province, 16 of which were from unknown service delivery area and four in out-of-country residents. The next HSDA update will be released on Apr. 16.

The province has now entered the third stage of the vaccination plan and at the time of going to press, had administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.