Talk of amalgamating the Morice and Lakes Timber Supply Areas is false, said Doug Donaldson, the Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development minister. (Lakes District News file photo)

No wood supply merger contemplated, forests minister says

The provincial forests minister has put to rest any notion the provincial government might combine the Morice Timber Supply Area (TSA) surrounding Houston with the Lakes TSA in the Burns Lake area.

Doing so “would negatively impact the forest industry in Houston which many residents depend on economically,” the District of Houston council stated in a briefing note prepared ahead of a meeting between council members and Doug Donaldson, the Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development minister.

The Lakes TSA is now being reassessed to set a new annual allowable cut (AAC) and could be reduced by half of the current 1.648 million cubic metre AAC, leading to worries in that area about wood supply for mills.

The Morice TSA, at 1.9 million cubic metres is to be reassessed next year.

“These two TSAs are located in regions that were badly impacted by both mountain pine beetle infestations and extreme wildfires, factors that will very likely contribute to their respective AACs being set lower upon reevaluation,” the Houston brief noted stated.

A comment about amalgamation was included in a summary analysis of the Lakes TSA, prompting Houston council’s concern.

Further, the analysis included a scenario in which a potential cut of the Lakes TSA to 800,000 cubic metres would consist of half dead and half live timber.

“If dead timber cannot be salvaged, the AAC may be reduced to as much as 400,000 [cubic metres],” the Houston briefing note added.

But a statement from Donaldson’s ministry, following a meeting with Houston council, said he has no plans to modify TSA boundaries.

Still, the statement continued, “there is nothing to restrict forest companies from bidding on timber sales in adjacent TSAs, which would essentially provide the same access as blending the two TSAs.”

And that may be perceived to look like a TSA has been modified, the statement added.

Previous story
McDonald’s CEO’s ouster reflects trend on workplace romances

Just Posted

Pipeline project prioritizes local workers, TC says

The Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project might offer numerous jobs to locals… Continue reading

Possible pot shop in the works

Signage of Crossroads Cannabis has gone up on the building that KFC… Continue reading

Scaring away hunger

Members of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS)’s Student Voice leadership group collected… Continue reading

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

Nathan Cullen, the outgoing New Democrat MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley is leaving… Continue reading

Trial prep set for pair accused of Southside assault

Two men facing charges linked to an alleged incident of assault on… Continue reading

Training future fire crews

Lakes District Secondary School students joined an introductory training course for the… Continue reading

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Appreciating community sacrifices

Travis Warkentin, Store Manager of the Burns Lake IDA a poses beside… Continue reading

Social media post damaging to business

Editor: RE: Untrue social media post We would like to address a… Continue reading

Grassy Plains Store rebuild underway

The new Grassy Plains Store is rising in the same location as… Continue reading

RDBN moves on local food, environmental projects

Exploring local food availability The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is allocating… Continue reading

No wood supply merger contemplated, forests minister says

The provincial forests minister has put to rest any notion the provincial… Continue reading

Light up the clouds

Burns Lake resident Gerald Eckland snapped some photos of the setting sun… Continue reading

Most Read