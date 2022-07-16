A wildfire burning 1.7 kilometers northwest of Lytton is the only wildfire of note currently burning in B.C. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A wildfire burning 1.7 kilometers northwest of Lytton is the only wildfire of note currently burning in B.C. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Nohomin Creek wildfire moving away from Lytton, at least 6 homes burned

The fire remains out of control at 1,500 hectares in size

On its third day, the Nohomin Creek wildfire burning just 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton has grown to an estimated 1,500 hectares.

Six helicopters, three tankers and a Birddog plane are on site supporting 80 personnel on the ground.

“Our crews are experts in fighting wildfires that are fast burning and aggressive,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C. minister of forests.

Provincial officials gave an update Friday (July 15) afternoon and said the fire is moving away from the Lytton First Nation and the Village of Lytton. The fire is expanding upslope on steep terrain, making it difficult for crews to attack the fire directly.

Lytton First Nation Deputy Chief John Haugen confirmed that at least six homes have been lost to the fire, but it estimated there could be more than 10 properties impacted.

Several properties nearby are on evacuation alert. Reception centres have been set up in Cache Creek and Lilooet. So far, approximately 40 people have registered in Cache Creek and 70 have registered in Lilooet.

The out-of-control blaze is the only wildfire of note of the 17 active fires currently burning in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation

The North West Fire Centre is managing 13 fires in the Cassiar Fire Zone currently. (Photo: BC Wildfire/twitter).
5 out-of-control wildfires in northwest B.C. being managed by fire crews

book sale
Annual book sale in Burns Lake