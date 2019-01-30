North BC winter storm watch

Winter storm watch is in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. Snow starts Thursday

Environment Canada has put a winter storm watch in effect for Bulkley Valley, the Lakes District and the rest of the Highway 16 corridor east to the Alberta border.

A long duration snowstorm is forecast to begin on Thursday. A slow moving frontal system will spread snow across the B.C. central interior beginning Thursday morning. Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday and will likely persist over some regions until the front moves into Alberta early Saturday.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 15 cm up to as high as 30 cm by Friday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are monitoring the situation and this winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning as the forecast becomes more certain.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.