North Easton

North Easton performs at the Heritage Centre in Burns Lake

“North Easton is an award-winning prolific singer and songwriter, who brings a rollercoaster level of dynamics to his music and his live performances.” He preformed in Burns Lake on Aug. 11 in at the Heritage Centre. A concert brought to the community by Lakes District Arts Council. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News).

