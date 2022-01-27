Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

Crash that killed a man on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge closed the bridge for several hours. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Northern B.C. man dead after bridge crash between pickup, transport truck near Chilliwack

Investigators are seeking witnesses to crash that killed pickup driver in his 30s from northern B.C.

The head-on collision that closed the Agassiz-Rosedale bridge on Wednesday (Jan. 26) resulted in one fatality, RCMP confirmed.

Chilliwack RCMP and emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash on the bridge between a pickup and a semi transport truck just after 3:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound pickup truck with a lone occupant entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound transport truck.

“The driver of the pickup, a man in his 30s from northern B.C., died in the collision. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured,” according to the media release.

(Video by Shane MacKichan)

Highway 9 was closed for several hours. A minor fuel spill had to be cleaned up prior to the highway being re-opened near midnight.

“BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack has assumed conduct of this investigation with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners’ Service and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.”

Investigators are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and reference file 2022-3209.

RELATED: Head-on crash closed bridge and highway

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizfatal collisionRCMP

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border
Next story
Conservation group Wildsight looks for solutions to save Radium bighorn sheep

Just Posted

bptv
Hot topics of the week

Emily Dickson has been announced to Canada’s 2022 Biathlon team for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
From Omineca Ski Club to Beijing 2022

The Lakes District Health Centre is currently experiencing staffing shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake looking for healthcare recuitment help

Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Recycled milk containers getting 10 cent refund