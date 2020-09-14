Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

The Northern Health region has recorded its first death linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have confirmed.

Due to privacy reasons, B.C. health officials do not detail where deaths or particular cases are identified.

During a news conference Monday (Sept. 14), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the person who died was a woman in her 70s who was exposed in the community after attending an event. She died in hospital.

Over the weekend, five other people died from the novel coronavirus and 317 new cases were diagnosed.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Henry extended their condolences to the families.

A total of 219 people have died across the province since the contagious respiratory illness – which has no cure nor vaccine – touched down in B.C.

As of Monday, there had been 216 test-positive cases confirmed in the northern region since January. Of those diagnosed, 184 had fully recovered.

Of the 31 active cases, seven were in hospital – three of those in intensive care.

